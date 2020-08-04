Metro Schools: Some families having trouble logging into ‘virtual classroom’ on first day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools students who have trouble accessing their virtual classroom on Tuesday, the first day of school, will not be penalized, the district said.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Metro Schools posted the district was aware “some families have experienced issues logging in to district platforms on MNPS provided devices due to network problems.”

The district added, “our technology team is actively working to address the problem and we will update as soon as the issue has been resolved.”

A Metro Schools spokesperson said any students having trouble accessing the learning platforms Tuesday would not be penalized, but “if you are able to log in, and get to know the content, we encourage you to do so.”

