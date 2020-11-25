Metro Schools releases statement after students killed in shooting on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two children fatally shot while in a pick-up truck along the interstate near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning were both students in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said Abdiwahab Adan was a 7th grade student at J.T. Moore Middle and Donquez Abernathy was a 9th grade student at Hillsboro High School.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, students and staff who are mourning the loss of these two young children to a senseless act of gun violence. Our staff are working with the school communities affected to offer grief counseling and support,” the district said in a statement provided Wednesday to News 2.

Metro police responded around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting and crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Shelby Avenue, on the east side of the downtown loop.

Officers said gunshots were fired inside of a stolen pickup truck, killing Adan, the 12-year-old driver, and Abernathy, a 14-year-old backseat passenger.

A 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat of the truck was believed to be the shooter, according to police. He and a 14-year-old girl in the front seat were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

After the shooting, the stolen pick-up truck collided with the side of a semi tractor-trailer. A pistol was recovered from the truck, which had been reported stolen Nov. 19 from outside of a home on Cain Harbor Drive, where the keys had been left inside, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Metro police.

