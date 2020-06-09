Metro Schools mourns loss of Board of Education chairwoman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Chair of the Metro Nashville Board of Education has died at the age of 68, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by Metro Schools.

The district said Anna Shepherd passed away overnight after being hospitalized Friday for “prior medical issues.”

“We were so fortunate to have the warmth and leadership of Anna in our lives and on the Board of Education,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, said. “She was a passionate champion of public schools, especially McGavock High School, where she had previously served as President of the Band Boosters. Tough and challenging when necessary, Anna always pushed myself and other district staff to be the best and do the best we could to improve the lives of the students we serve and the quality of education we provide. My prayers are with her husband Larry, her family, and her friends in the community who loved her so dearly.”

“Anna was an amazing leader,” School Board Vice Chair Amy Frogge said. “She carried the Board through some difficult transitions and made sure we got our focus back on what matters most: the students. With her heart, her humor, and her commitment to our schools and families, Anna leaves an indelible legacy. She made Nashville a better place.”

Shepherd represented Donelson, Hermitage and Old Hickory on the School Board since 2010. She was serving as Chair for the second time.