NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools employee was hit by a school bus Thursday morning at the district’s Transportation Center.

A spokesperson for Metro schools told News 2 the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the facility on Woodycrest Avenue.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but the extent of injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.