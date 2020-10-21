Metro Schools continues phased-in re-opening plan as councilman tries to expedite it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools continued its phased-in approach to re-opening schools this week.

During Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting, Councilman Steve Glover made an effort to re-open all schools immediately, saying he’s heard from parents complaining it’s not happening fast enough. Glover proposed a resolution pushing the school board to re-open all schools now.

“It just merely sends a message and I’m just doing what parents asked me to do, to try and get their students back in or at least the option of the hybrid,” Glover told fellow councilmembers.

That resolution went nowhere with Glover being the only “yes” vote.

The second part of Metro Schools’ “Return to School” plan took effect on Tuesday with third and fourth graders transitioning from distance learning to in-person instruction.

Pre-K through second grade came back last week. The principal at Inglewood Elementary said they have many safety protocols in place.

“Some of the things we discovered last week: the kids, their faces are really little so they come in with adult masks, I’m always standing at the door with kid sized masks for them. We have decals on the floor for them to keep their distance from one another,” said Principal Ashley Croft.

Fifth and sixth graders were set to come back next week, with seventh and eighth graders returning the first week of November. High school students will have the longest delay. They are not scheduled to be back in classrooms until the first week of January.

READ MORE: MNPS Back to School Plan