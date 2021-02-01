Metro Schools announce phase-in schedule for in-person learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom as soon as this week, school officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The schedule for students to return to classrooms, for those parents who chose the in-person option and contingent upon containing the spread of COVID-19, are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 4: Students with special needs who attend contracted special-day schools

Tuesday, Feb 9: Grades Pre-K-4 and students with exceptional needs

Thursday, Feb 18: Grades 5 and 9, transition grades for middle and high schools

Thursday, Feb 25: Grades 6, 7, and 8

Wednesday, March 3: Grades 10-12

The day before each group returns will be an asynchronous learning day with no live instruction for those students to allow staff to for preparation.