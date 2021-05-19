Metro school bus involved in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on scene of a crash involving a Metro school bus.

The fire department says crews were dispatched to Preston Road near Pettus Road for reports of a crash involving a car and a school bus. One student was reportedly on the bus at the time of the collision, along with the bus driver.

Crews were able to get to everyone on board the bus and everyone inside the car for evaluation of injuries.

The bus driver and the student were not injured while one person from the car involved was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.