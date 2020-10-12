Metro School board to hold first in-person meeting since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Board of Education will hold its first in-person board meeting since March on Tuesday night.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m., will also include public comment, but anyone wanting to speak must sign up before noon Monday. CLICK HERE to sign up.

Schoolboard member Fran Bush, who represents Antioch, is organizing a parent rally to demand all schools reopen before 2021. The rally will take place outside at 4 p.m., prior to the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 2601 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204.

