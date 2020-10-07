Metro Public Works expands waste and recycling pickup schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Works announced it will move forward with a plan to change waste collection routes in the Urban Services District (USD) following a contract amendment approved by Metro Council.

Tuesday night, Metro Council approved a contract amendment between the city and Red River Waste Solutions. The amendment calls for trash to be picked up five days a week, Monday through Friday, rather than four days a week. Public Works’ recycling program will also move to a five day a week pickup schedule. Customers will continue to get their recycling collected once a month. The new pick up schedules begin November 2.

Around 80% of USD customers will see changes to their waste and recycling collection schedules due to these changes.

“As Nashville grows, this change will give the department needed flexibility and enhance trash collection service quality,” said Shanna Whitelaw, Interim Public Works Director. “The increase in waste tonnage due to the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges that we believe can be addressed by rebalancing routes and making them more efficient.”

All USD customers will receive letters with their new weekly pickup days for trash and their monthly recycling pickup day. Customers can also check their new collection schedule by clicking here.