Metro Public Works debuts new traffic armadillos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week Metro Nashville Public Works debuted new traffic infrastructure called armadillos.

The armadillos were installed along Riverside Drive in East Nashville after extensive community meetings about bike and pedestrian safety.

Bike commuter, Greg O’Loughlin, said he believes the armadillos are a good first step to increase safety.

“People riding bikes to get around, to commute and for enjoyment are fathers, mothers, teachers and members of the community – and we all have right to this space, to be shared equally.”

Metro Public Works told News 2 that the armadillos cost $53 a piece plus installation fees. The agency added that they’ll be adding more armadillos along Riverside Drive until there’s at least a couple hundred.

Agency spokesperson, Cortnye Stone said, “Assuming the armadillos perform well as part of this project, they will be added to our toolkit of potential products to be used in the future.”

