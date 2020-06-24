Metro Public Health Dept. gives free face masks at Lentz Public Health Center drive-thru

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department is giving away free face masks to anyone who needs them.

A drive-through distribution tent is set up in the Lentz Public Health Center parking lot at 2500 Charlotte Ave. Masks will be handed out Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Health officials said they’ve offered about 50,000 free masks at events at other locations in Nashville in the last two weeks.

The masks were provided by Governor’s Unified Command Group.

