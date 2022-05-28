NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With temperatures getting warmer and summer steadily approaching, inspectors with the Metro Public Health Department are working hard to make sure pools are safe and ready for swimmers this summer.

City health inspectors in Davidson County are finishing their last-minute preparations to get the water ready to open and safe for guests. Every month in Davidson County, crews inspect 955 pools ranging from those open to the general public, hotels, health clubs and neighborhood pools.

Tommy Eubanks with the Metro Public Health Department says crews inspect many variables when it comes to determining if a pool is ready for summer fun.

“It’s always a surprise when we come and we check everything from the gates and doors to make sure they self-close and self-latch,” said Eubanks, “we check the water chemistry, the filtration recirculation systems, the life-saving equipment even the bathrooms and locker rooms. We look at everything that has to do with the pool each month that we come to inspect.”

Various public pools are expected to open on Memorial Day weekend such as the public pools and splash pads at Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

As for Metro Parks, the city’s popular “Wave Country” on Two Rivers Parkway opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday along with the city’s two free spray grounds. Outdoor community pools are slated to open later on June 6.