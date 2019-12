NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Metro Public Health Department will be hosting a ‘World AIDS Day’ event.

It will be on December 3rd at the Lentz Public Health Center.

Organizers say that people will be able to write the names of family members or friends who are either living with or have passed away as result of AIDS related complications on red ribbons.

Those ribbons will then be hung in the lobby at the Lentz Public Health Center.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.