Metro Policing Policy Commission has first meeting to ‘reimagine’ public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Policing Policy Commission held its first meeting Wednesday. The group of local residents from various backgrounds is tasked with reviewing use-of-force policies at the Metro Nashville Police Department and develop necessary reforms to set a new national standard in policing and public safety.

“Nashville residents – and that includes our Black and Brown communities – do want police protection. When I talk to people they often tell me they want more police officers in their neighborhood, not fewer,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the commission. “But that presence must of course come with respect and fair treatment.”

There were calls for change within the police department, along with others nationwide, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.

“We are here because there is a crisis in policing. We all have seen the video of Mr. George Floyd taking his last breath as a uniformed officer placed his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck,” Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard told commission members. “I’m sure we all feel the outrage when we saw that murder happen right before our eyes. And that might not not have been the first time that you were exposed to that kind of lingering trauma of violence being streamed across the television. Nashville is not exempt from that occuring here.”

Mayor Cooper said the COB and MNPD will provide the commission with necessary information to help facilitate their review.

“As Mayor Cooper stated, re-imagining how Nashville can build trust and enhance community safety is a vision that I also have as well,” said MNPD Interim Chief John Drake. “Recently I’ve begun the task of reassigning proactive flex units to community engagement teams. Flex members were officers assigned to make traffic stops and conduct enforcement strategies in high crime areas. Community engagement teams aim to make connections through community endeavors in those same at-risk neighborhoods.”

The commission has three months to present its findings on how to improve police operations, and the Mayor asked that they also look at the evidence for what works in other cities.

Click here for full details on the new Policing Policy Commission.