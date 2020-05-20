1  of  2
Metro police send reminder to lock vehicle doors, following series of burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police sent out a reminder for people to lock their vehicle doors. Police said this comes after a series of vehicle burglaries, in which many of them were unlocked.

After reviewing stolen vehicle reports from May 10 to May 16, police said 74 percent of the automobiles taken were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to the thieves.

Police said 5 out of 47 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

During this time, a total of 14 guns were stolen from vehicles, and seven of those vehicles were left unlocked. Police said so far in 2020, 275 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

