Metro police searching for woman last seen Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 29-year-old Daniell Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their home on Charlie Place.

Cathey reportedly left her home at around 6 p.m. in a grey 2015 Nissan Altima to pick up dinner to deliver to her mother who lives in Joelton. Cathey has been staying with her mother to provide care for her.

The Altima was found abandoned Saturday at 2:30 a.m. on Dickerson Pike in a lane of travel under the Briley Parkway overpass. The car was found parked, locked and turned off with the hazard lights on; the keys were not in the car.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

The car was eventually towed after officers waited nearly 30 minutes for the owner to return.

Cathey had not yet been reported missing; her mother reported her missing Monday night.

Cathey takes medication for a medical issue but has not been conclusively diagnosed. It is unknown if the medical issue may be affecting her.

She has long hair, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has a medium build. She was last known to be wearing eye glasses, blue jeans, a blue coat and grey Ugg boots.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts to asked to contact MNPD’s Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.