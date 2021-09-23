Metro Police searching for utility truck involved in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Nashville are searching for a utility truck that was involved in a crash in South Nashville and fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 11:30 Wednesday night at 2nd Avenue and Old Radnor Lane.

Police say the car flipped off the side of the road into a ditch landing on its side.

The driver of the car was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The other vehicle involved was an utility truck that left the scene following the crash.

Metro Police state that two occupants were inside the utility truck.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.