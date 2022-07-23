MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shootout left a 28-year-old dead in Madison late Friday night.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. at the Mapco gas station in the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike South. Metro police say two red cars were parked at Mapco at the time of the incident. According to officials, 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was driving one of the vehicles and his brother was in the other red vehicle.

Police say that’s when a gray Nissan Maxima with tinted windows blocked the two vehicles and began firing multiple shots.

Metro police say 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks and a friend returned fire and then all three vehicles fled the parking lot. Hendricks was driven to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At this time, detectives are working to identify those inside the Maxima. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released. The shooting remains under investigation.