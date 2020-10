NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with autism.

Police say 29-year-old Sarah Doss left her home on Ewing Drive early Wednesday morning and has not returned. She has long black hair and was wearing flower print pants and a red blouse. She is also 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Public’s assistance sought in locating missing person Sarah Doss, 29, who has autism. She left her Ewing Dr home early this am & has not returned. Doss has long black hair. She was wearing flower print pants & a red blouse. She is 5’5” & 120 lbs. See her? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/9qqGNpVqnU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 29, 2020

Anyone who sees her should call 615-862-8600.