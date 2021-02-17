Metro police searching for missing woman suffering from mental impairment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from mental impairment.

Police say 28-year-old Julia Willford reportedly called a local hospital Tuesday afternoon, but did not give hospital staff her location. She has since not returned to her group home on Saunders Avenue.

She does not have a vehicle or bus pass and is likely on foot. Willford also has no money or any means to provide and care for herself.

Willford has brown eyes and dark hair. She is 5-8, weighs 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a green jacket and black leggings.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.