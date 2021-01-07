Metro police searching for missing girl last seen in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since December 20.

Police say Ja’Mya Boyd was last seen in the early morning hours of December 20 at her home in the 300 block of Kothe Way. Boyd reportedly left her home with her school laptop computer and iPad, but not her cell phone, and police have not found any social media activity from her since December 20.

It appears Boyd got a ride to her grandmother’s home on Trinity Lane that morning, but did not have any interaction with her grandmother, according to police. At around noon, Boyd called her grandmother from an unknown number.

Police have spoken with her family, friends and her school administrators to help determine her location. They have also gone to several homes in hopes of finding her and are working to follow up on out of state leads.

Boyd is described as a petite child. Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the MNPD’s Emergency Communication Center at 615-862-8600.