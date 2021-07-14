Metro police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who may have traveled to the Jacksonville, Florida area with her 17-year-old boyfriend.

Police say Neylin Sanchez Macario left her home on Foundation Court Monday at 10 a.m. when she got into a black two-door car possibly being driven by her boyfriend, known to her family as David Diaz.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Macario’s family reported her missing Wednesday.

According to police, the Jacksonville Police Department is also helping with search efforts for Macario.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or about the car she got into is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.