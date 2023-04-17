ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in Antioch.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bell Road right in front of the Casa Fiesta restaurant.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police say a pedestrian was killed in the hit-and-run crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not been revealed at this time.

Officials say there were reportedly no witnesses to the crash and the search for the driver remains underway.

Officers at the scene told a News 2 crew that the suspected vehicle is a white SUV or a white van.

No other information was immediately released.