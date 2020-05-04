Metro police search for vehicle allegedly involved in murder of Nashville mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they need the community’s help to find a vehicle allegedly involved in the murder of a Nashville mother.

Detectives said 37-year-old Debbie Boone was shot and killed on Sunday around 2 a.m. near Clarksville Pike & S. Hamilton Road.

Now, they need the public’s help to find the vehicle allegedly involved. It is a dark colored Dodge Challenger with sport wheels. The car had a green air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror and the driver was wearing a Nike “Just Do It” shirt.

Boone’s 14-year-old daughter was with her at the time, but not hurt.

Anyone with information about the pictured Dodge Challenger is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.