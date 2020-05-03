Metro police search for jewelry store burglar, took more than 200 rings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they need the public’s help to identify the man who stole more than 200 rings from a jewelry store.

Police said it happened on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. at Peacock Jewelers on 21st Avenue South.

They said the man threw a cinder block through the glass window of the store, stole the rings and left on a purple bike. Police said the burglar is a black man in his 50’s, bald and has a goatee. If you know more information, give police a call at 615-742-7463.

