Metro Police search for alleged serial robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed several convenience stores this month.

Detectives said the suspect robbed the Mapco store on Neely’s Bend Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said the robber wore a face-mask, a dark plaid hoodie and red shoes. The individual walked around the corner and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took the cash and left.

Police said on April 16, the robber, dressed in the same attire, pulled out a gun on the clerk at the Twice Daily store on Hickory Hills drive and demanded money.

Police said he did the same thing on April 15 at the Mapco store on Linbar Drive. Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers.

