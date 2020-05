NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public for help in identifying three people they said caused damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday night.

Police said three people were caught on camera damaging Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.

If you know anything about who any of these three suspects could be, call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward at 615-742-7463.

Courtesy: Metro Police

Courtesy: Metro Police

Courtesy: Metro Police

For the latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville, Click here.