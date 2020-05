NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police released a video of the person they say is responsible for spray painting and damaging the Music City Center Saturday.

Police said he also likely damaged other buildings.

Police made note of the symbol on his backpack in the images. If you know anything about who this person is, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously & receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463.

