Metro police received previous complaint of Anthony Warner ‘building bombs’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police received a complaint last year that Anthony Warner, the man accused of detonating a bomb in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, was making bombs in an RV at his Antioch home, according to documents obtained Tuesday by News 2.

The police report states officers responded on Aug. 21, 2019 to a location on Syfert Lane, where Warner’s girlfriend at the time explained he was “building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence” on Bakertown Road.

While on the scene along Syfert Lane, the document states officers spoke with Raymond Throckmorton, who described himself as an attorney for Warner and his girlfriend, who revealed Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making.” Throckmorton further stated he believed Warner “knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,” according to the police report.

From there, officers responded to Warner’s home on Bakertown Road, where they knocked on the door, but said no one answered. The report states there was an RV trailer in the backyard of the home, “but the yard was fenced off and police could not see inside the RV.”

In the report, police noted “the location has several security cameras and wires attached to [an] alarm sign on the front door. Police said they attempted “several times,” but “could not get [Warner] to open the door and police did not have contact with him.”

Don Aaron, the spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department released a statement regarding the incident:

South Precinct officers went to Ms. —‘s home on the morning of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, on a report from Mr. Throckmorton that Ms. — had made suicidal threats to him via telephone and was sitting on her front porch with firearms. Officers arrived and saw that Ms. — did have two pistols on the porch next to her, but they were not in her possession and they were not loaded. She related that the guns belonged to a “Tony Warner” and that she did not want them in the house any longer. “Tony Warner” was not on the scene. As a result of their interview with Ms. —, and out of concern for her safety, Mobile Crisis was contacted and Ms. — spoke with them via telephone. They determined she was in need of psychological evaluation and she voluntarily went with an NFD ambulance for that purpose. While at —’s home, as the report reflects, officers also spoke with Throckmorton, who, they were told, represented both — and Warner. On the morning of August 21, 2019, officers also went to Warner’s address on Bakertown Lane (see report). No contact was made. They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property. The attached report was sent to the Hazardous Devices Unit for follow up. On August 22, 2019, the narrative from the report and Warner’s identifying information were sent to the FBI to check their databases and also determine whether Warner had any prior military connections. Later in the day on August 22, 2019, the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all. On August 28, 2019, the FBI reported that Department of Defense checks on Warner were all negative. During the week of August 26, 2019, the Hazardous Devices Unit made contact with attorney Throckmorton. The recollection of that call is that Warner did not care for the police, and that Throckmorton would not allow his client to permit a visual inspection of the RV. At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken. No additional information about Warner came to the department’s or the FBI’s attention after August 2019. The ATF also had no information on him. The 1 arrest of Warner occurred in January 1978 for marijuana possession. Don Aaron, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson

Federal investigators said Warner detonated a bomb inside of an RV parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday, killing himself, injuring three others and damaging more than 40 buildings.

Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and Petula Clark’s song “Downtown.”

Metro police and the FBI have not revealed if they believe the AT&T building where the RV was parked was Warner’s intended target, but said they are investigating.

Investigators are also working to analyze chemical residue from the scene and determine the chemicals that were used to make the bomb.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Warner had recently given away his car and told the recipient he had cancer. The computer consultant also reportedly told an employer he was retiring and signed a document that transferred his longtime home in Antioch to a California woman for nothing in return.