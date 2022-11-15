NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with Metro police simultaneously raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.

The raid was centered at the Music City Pawn location on Nolensville Road in Woodbine but merchandise was also seized at the Lebanon Road and Dickerson Pike locations. Metro officers also helped Franklin police with a raid at a location in Franklin.

The primary owner of Music City Pawn, Damon Holland, was taken into custody in Franklin. He is facing indictments of three counts money laundering in Williamson County and one count of organized retail crime in Davidson County.

Metro police arrested a man who detectives described as the “primary booster” of the stolen property, John Barker. He is alleged to have sold more than 4,000 items to the Nolensville Road location, many of which were brand-new, still in sealed boxes.

Lieutenant Michael Warren of the Property Crimes Division said the pawn shops sold nearly 1 million stolen items through ecommerce sites at a 15 to 20% markup.

The investigation has been underway for at least 10 months. Investigators worked with at least seven vendors throughout the investigation, including Kroger, Home Depot, Lowes, Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Walmart and Target.

No additional information was immediately released.