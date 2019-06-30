Metro police: Person dies after jumping from moving car on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man jumped from a moving car on Interstate 24 and died after being hit by another car, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to I-24 East near the I-40 split around 3 a.m. Sunday and found the man dead in the road.

At this point in their investigation, officers believe the man was arguing with another person in the car when he jumped from the passenger side. Police say after landing in the roadway, he was hit by at least one other car.

The interstate was closed around mile marker 52 for several hours while officers investigated.

The man who died has not been identified.