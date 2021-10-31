Metro Police patrol car damaged in crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that left an officer’s patrol car seriously damaged.

The crash happened early Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. on I-65 North.

No injuries were reported but the officer’s car received significant damage.

The cause of the crash has yet to be released. No additional information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.