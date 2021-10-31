Gallatin man charged with DUI after hitting Metro Police patrol car on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer with the Metro Police Department is recuperating at home after a crash that left his patrol car seriously damaged.

Officer Ronald Conner’s patrol car was struck from behind by a pickup truck on I-40 just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, Officer Conner was checking on a report of a pedestrian in the road when 29-year-old Easton Cline of Gallatin struck his patrol car from behind.

Cline was arrested and charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

