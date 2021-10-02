Metro Police officer injured in crash with DUI suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville police officer is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

Metro Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road at 3:50 a.m. this morning.

Officer Clayton Smith was off-duty and headed home in his unmarked police car when 27-year-old Elijah Dowling ran the red light and collided with Officer Smith’s car.

Elijah Dowling

Officer Smith’s Car

Dowling is believed to have been impaired, and a blood sample was obtained via search warrant.

The blood sample will be analyzed by the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Crime Laboratory.

Dowling was charged with vehicular assault and DUI and is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.