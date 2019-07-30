Metro police officer gifts child bike, thief steals at Downtown Nashville library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A kind and generous gesture from a metro police officer, quickly snatched by a thief.

11-year-old Logan Cripe and 17-year-old Cameron Thomas tell News 2 that metro police officer Steven Jenkins rolled up on them riding their bikes Monday.

“I was scared whenever he said he was going to call my mom and dad because I thought I was going to get in trouble,” Cripe explained.

Instead their father Edward Trout says, “He told me they were very polite and respectful and asked permission from me if it was alright if he took my 2 boys to Walmart to buy them a new bike. I didn’t know how to take it. I was kind of shocked by the whole deal, but ultimately I said yes that would be so awesome.”

The boys jumped in the back of the officer’s police car and took a ride to Walmart where they say officer Jenkins let them pick out bikes of their choice, helmets, and locks spending hundreds of dollars out of his own pocket.

“Spending over $300 on me and my brother is just crazy, you know. I’ve never, no one has done that, you know shown that kind of kindness just out of blue. Just some total stranger and I really thank him for it,” said Thomas.

A few hours later though, that joy was stolen.

The brothers took their new bikes to the downtown library. When they were leaving they unlocked one but were having issues unlocking the other.

They went across the street to seek help from some police officers and that’s when a thief snatched the teens’ new mountain bike.

“Without a moment’s notice, the bike was gone,” said Thomas.

The brothers were in disbelief, one second they were shown the kindness of one man and the next second those thoughts were shattered by a bad guy.

“It’s horrible, it’s not good at all,” Cripe shook his head.

Thomas chimed in, “The kindness of this man’s heart just taken away in an instant.”

The kids tried to catch up with the thief without luck, but the family does have something to say to him.

“I would like to thank officer Jenkins and to the person who had taken my bike it was wrong and you should reap the consequences,” said Thomas.

“He should just know that what he did was take from a child who doesn’t have the means to replace it,” said his father.

Metro Police are looking for the bike, the library apparently has clear surveillance footage of the thief.



Meantime, Officer Jenkins found out that the family has two more kids and called Tuesday saying that he plans to buy them bikes as well.

The family said his gesture couldn’t come at a better time, as the father recently fell from a ladder breaking his neck and back and there is currently no income coming into their home.