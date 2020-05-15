Metro police officer exonerated on aggravated assault charge files lawsuit claiming civil rights violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – A Metro police officer who was exonerated after receiving an aggravated assault charge was cleared is now filing a lawsuit against the Metro police department.

Officer Myriah Iles was off-duty in downtown Nashville with a friend in October 2019, and was carrying her friend over her shoulder, police said.

According to Metro, Iles was confronted by a group of people when things became physical and a fight broke out between Iles and another woman.

The investigation indicated that Iles was defending herself and she did not commit a crime nor was she in violation of MNPD policy.

The aggravated assault charge that was brought on by the woman who was from out a state, was dismissed. After the incident, Iles was decommissioned from the department.

Iles was brought back on January 14, 2020, on active duty without restrictions.

The lawsuit filed by Iles claims her Fourth Amendment rights were violated and she incurred numerous damages including bond costs, court costs in filing this complaint, attorney fees, lost earnings, loss of future earnings capacity, mental anguish and emotional distress.