Metro Police make arrest after man hits victim with a meat cleaver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say they arrested a man after he hit someone with a large knife Saturday morning.

They say they were called to the Room in the Inn on Drexel Street.

The victim says that he was drinking there and offered Ricky Brooks a drink.

He says Brooks became angry all of the sudden and pulled out a large meat cleaver.

He swung it at the victim, striking his arm.

He says Brooks then ran off toward 8th Avenue.

Police were able to catch up with him there.

Officers did a show up with the victim, and Brooks was identified as the suspect.

He is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police confirm they found the meat cleaver nearby.