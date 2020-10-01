Metro police looking for three brothers who ran away from DCS office

Metro police are asking for help locating 3 brothers who ran away from the Department of Children’s Services office Tuesday night. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for three brothers who ran away from the Department of Children’s Services office at 500 James Robertson Parkway Tuesday night.

Police are working to locate 6-year-old Danny Pirtle, 11-year-old Jakari Pirtle, and 13-year-old Darrian Pirtle. They may have reunited with their older brother, 15-year-old Dominic Pirtle.

Investigators say the Pirtle brothers are known to frequent the areas around Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard and Buchanan Street. Youth Services detectives worked overnight and into Wednesday to locate the brothers. They say they are concerned about the boys’ safety due to their ages.

Anyone with information on the brothers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at (615) 862-8600.