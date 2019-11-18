Metro police looking for missing man with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man who suffers from dementia and macular degeneration, which impacts his operation of a car.

Police said 86-year-old Raymond Edmiston was last seen Monday at 12:20 p.m. after he left his home unexpectedly in a gold 2008 Buick Lucerne sedan. The sedan has Kentucky plate 429JVS. They said he told his wife he was going to check the car’s battery for an unknown reason.

Officers said Edmiston and his wife live alone in the 900 block of Winston Place near 100 Oaks Mall. They recently moved to Nashville from Madisonville, Kentucky. Edmiston left his cell phone behind.

Edmiston is described as a white man who is six feet tall and thin. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket, and a white ball cap.

Anyone seeing Edmiston or his car is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600. Metro Police have also notified jurisdictions in Kentucky.