Metro police, local organization host road rage discussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are teaming up with a local non-profit to host a meeting about road rage and how to deal with it.

Road rage cases are becoming all too common in Middle Tennessee. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 data, nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the last 30 days.

The Partners in the Struggle Organization will host a community discussion Saturday about road rage at the police department’s east precinct.

MNPD East Precinct Community Affairs Coordinator Sergeant Jessica Ware will lead the discussion.

“I want people to just drive safe. I want them to realize that driving safe is arriving at your destination alive and whatever argument or however mad someone made you isn’t worth the risk of not arriving alive,” she said. “I think it’s important for discussion and awareness – just like any other topic, if you don’t talk about it, it’s hard to bring it to the forefront of your mind and understand what is going on and to think through how you would respond in a situation.”

The meeting will discuss how to respond and handle yourself in a road rage incident.

The event will be at the police department’s East Precinct on Trinity Lane inside the community meeting room starting at 1:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.