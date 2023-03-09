NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After years of debate and a six month pilot program, license plate readers (LPRs) officially powered on in Nashville on Monday, March 6.

Since then, Metro police said its had 22 verified hits, one apprehension with a vehicle recovery, and one arrest with a vehicle recovery.

That arrest happened Monday, when a woman in Madison reportedly drove past a license plate reader in a stolen car and led police on a chase.

Metro police installed 39 LPRs total, including 24 fixed readers spread equally throughout the county, and five mobile LPRs officers can move to target crime trends in different areas. In addition, 10 police patrol cars are equipped with LPR technology.

An online map lists the locations of the 24 fixed LPRs and signage is posted to alert drivers that LPRs are in use.

Some not in favor of license plate readers said they’re a privacy concern and could disclose personal information.

Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston, however, said LPRs will help police in dangerous situations; for example, street racing. She said LPRs can identify the vehicles involved without police getting involved in a high-speed chase.

“It’s a tool that will help them to make those arrests that need to be made without putting everyone else in danger around them,” said Johnston. “We really have to focus in on enforcement and giving our police department the tools that they need to enforce the law.”

Metro police said the LPRs are evenly distributed across Davidson County.