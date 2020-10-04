Metro Police issue Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police is seeking the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Estella Davis-Tallie, who suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

According to investigators, Davis-Tallie is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build and gray hair. She uses a red walker with a black seat and black basket.

Davis-Tallie’s cousing reported her missing Saturday after she apparently walked away from their Sunset Circle apartment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Davis-Tallie, you’re asked to contact the Metro Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

