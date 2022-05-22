HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex left a man dead in Hermitage early Sunday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the Margaret Robertson Apartments located in the 500 block of Margaret Robertson Drive at 5:16 a.m. in response to a shooting call. Officers reported that an adult male was killed in the shooting and the number of others who were injured remains unknown.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. The identity of the victim or the extent of injuries to others involved was not immediately released.

No other information was immediately available.