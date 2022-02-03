ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a homicide in Antioch.
It happened in the 800 block of Richards Road at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say one man is dead following a stabbing in that area.
There are currently no suspects in custody at this time.
Metro police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.