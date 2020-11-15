Metro police investigate shooting at gas station in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Nashville.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Marathon gas station on West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

When News 2 arrived on the scene there were several police cars surrounding the gas station. It appeared a black truck in the back of the gas station was involved in the shooting.

Police brought in K-9’s and told news 2 they were trying to piece together what happened.

No other information was immediately released.