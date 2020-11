NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash in North Nashville early Monday morning.

Metro police said the single-vehicle collision happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of 28th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

One person inside the vehicle died as a result of the crash, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released.

