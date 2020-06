NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

Police said 26-year-old Andre L. McDonald was shot and taken to General Hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

