Metro police investigate after drug deal turns into shooting in Nashville Jack in the Box parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating a drug deal that turned into a shooting.

It happened Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of McGavock Pike. Police said four men in a white sedan set up a drug deal with suspects in a black Cadillac. They met in the Jack in the Box parking lot. Shortly after meeting up, people in both vehicles began shooting at each other.

Three of the men left the sedan on foot. All those police made contact with were shot, but with non-life threatening injuries.

At the crime scene, officers found two guns, marijuana and two small stacks of cash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.