Metro Police increasing traffic enforcement along Murfreesboro Road

The day after Christmas is expected to be a busy travel day.

Drivers can expect increased enforcement during the holiday season, including along one very busy corridor in South Nashville.

Along Murfreesboro Road between Hobson Pike and Bell Road, Metro Nashville Police are deploying more officers as part of a pilot program to see how increased enforcement impacts traffic crashes.

“In Davidson County, we’re not generating revenue whatsoever,” said Lt. Mike Gilliland. “The police department doesn’t get any money from traffic tickets. It’s all about gaining compliance and the traffic laws and reducing crashes.””

Lt. Mike Gilliland heads MNPD’s traffic section.

“We chose South Precinct because they had the largest number of crashes and the greatest increase and we wanted to impact that area,” he said.

Officers carrying out the increased enforcement will focus on random times of the day are looking for violations ranging from distracted driving to speeding.

Lt. Gilliland said similar past efforts have shown positive results.

“What we found is we were able to reduce crashes by about 20-percent,” he said. “Then we came back and did it again and we saw similar results where we saw 22-percent reduction in those areas.”

Lt. Gilliland said in the end, enforcement works.

“We don’t enjoy giving tickets, believe it or not,” he said. “But it serves the purpose of reducing crashes.”

The long-term goal is to apply the pilot to other high-crash areas.

“We’ll put it all together and present that to our administration to see how they want to progress with that,” said Lt. Gilliland. “If on a small scale, we can reduce crashes and have that impact, the next step is naturally, is what can we do more? But that’s the big key, you have to be able to get more first.”

The pilot program will last four to six weeks and should be complete by the first or second week of January.