Metro Police identify worker struck, killed on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have identified the worker hit and killed by a truck while picking up traffic cones Thursday on Lebanon Pike.

According to police, the right westbound lane of Lebanon Pike was blocked by orange traffic cones and a stationary Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.. The truck had a functioning arrow directing traffic to the left.

The driver of another pickup truck traveling westbound hit the back of the Silverado, causing the Silverado to turn 90 degrees. Worker Lawrence Bledsoe, 64, who was wearing a yellow reflective safety vest and a hard hat, was standing outside of his truck when he was hit by the Silverado.

Bledsoe died at the scene.

The driver who hit the back of the Silverado suffered minor injuries. He told police the setting sun obstructed his view of the road, making him unable to avoid the collision.

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Police say the preliminary contributing factor to the deadly crash appears to be the pickup truck driving too fast for road conditions and failing to move over.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.